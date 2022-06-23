The Missing Middle: Resources for Nevadans struggling with inflation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevadans across the valley who are feeling the rippling effects of inflation and are struggling to pay their bills are in the 'Missing Middle'. United Way of Southern Nevada and KTNV wants to remind Nevadans that it's okay to ask for help, and that we are here to provide free resources to support.

UWSN has over 75 nonprofit community partners in our network that provide resources to help you make ends meet, see the list below:

FOOD ASSISTANCE

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada



Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada provides food and nutrition to individuals and families in need. They offer a variety of services including home delivery through the Meals on Wheels program, daily meals prepared in their on-site dining facility, and a food pantry.

Contact : (702) 385-2662, development@catholiccharities.com



East Valley Family Services



East Valley Family Services, through the Able & Stable Program and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent, utility and emergency food assistance.

Contact : 702-631-7098, info@evfs.org



Helping Hands of Vegas Valley



Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers food assistance.

Contact : 702-633-7264, markesha.yarbrough@hhovv.org



HELP of Southern Nevada



HELP of Southern Nevada, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers food assistance.

Contact : 702-369-4357, info@helpsonv.org



Lutheran Social Services of Nevada



Through the DigiMart Food Pantry, Lutheran Social Services of Nevada provides healthy, nutritious food at twice-weekly, socially-distanced food distributions.

Contact : 702-639-1730, info@lssnv.org



Project 150



All programs and services provided by Project 150 are free to Clark County School District high school students with a valid student ID. Services and programs provided include ready made food, family meal bags, clothing, accessories, school supplies, hygiene products, as well as life skills, and workforce readiness workshops.

Contact : 702-721-7150, coordinator@project150.org



The Just One Project



The Just One Project, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers food assistance.

Contact : 702-462-2253, info@thejustoneproject.org



Three Square



Three Square, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers food and utility assistance.

Contact : 702-644-3663, comments@threesquare.org



United Labor Agency of Nevada



United Labor Agency of Nevada, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent, mortgage, and food assistance.

Contact : 702-648-3500, services@ulan.org





RENT/MORTGAGE ASSISTANCE

East Valley Family Services



East Valley Family Services, through the Able & Stable Program and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent, utility and emergency food assistance. Proof of need is required.

Contact : 702-631-7098, info@evfs.org



Emergency Aid of Boulder City



Emergency Aid of Boulder City, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent and mortgage assistance. Proof of need is required.

Contact : 702-293-0332, Contact Form



HopeLink of Southern Nevada



Through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, HopeLink provides rent and mortgage assistance. Proof of need is required.

Contact : 702-566-0576, info@link2hope.org



Jewish Family Service Agency



Jewish Family Services Agency, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent, mortgage, and utility assistance. Proof of need is required.

Contact : 702-732-0304, info@jfsalv.org



Kline Veteran’s Fund



Through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, Kline Veteran’s Fund offers rent, mortgage, and utility assistance. You do not need to be a veteran to access rent and mortgage assistance. Proof of need is required.

Contact : 702-560-1748, info@theklinefund.org



Olive Crest



Olive Crest, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent, mortgage, and utility assistance. Proof of need is required.

Contact : 702-685-3459, Contact Form



Puentes Las Vegas



Puentes, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent and mortgage assistance. Proof of need is required.

Contact : 702-592-0056, guy.g@puenteslasvegas.org



RISE Homes



RISE Homes, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent and mortgage assistance. Proof of need is required.

Contact : 702-350-1898, deja@risehomesnv.com





UTILITY ASSISTANCE

East Valley Family Services



East Valley Family Services, through the Able & Stable Program and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent, utility and emergency food assistance. Proof of need is required.

Contact : 702-631-7098, info@evfs.org



Jewish Family Service Agency



Jewish Family Services Agency, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers rent, mortgage, and utility assistance. Proof of need is required.

Contact : 702-732-0304, info@jfsalv.org





Three Square



Three Square, through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, offers food and utility assistance. Proof of need is required.

Contact: 702-644-3663, comments@threesquare.org

JOB AND CHILDCARE ASSISTANCE

Foundation For An Independent Tomorrow (Workforce Development Training; No Proof of Income Needed)



Through the Pathway Back to Employment program, Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow provides workforce development services to help workers affected by the pandemic obtain self-sufficient and sustainable employment.

Contact : 702-367-4348, info@lasvegasfit.org



Tech Impact



Through their ITWorks and CXWorks programs, Tech Impact is focused on technology careers through the provision of education, technical training, and employment opportunities to adults 18 and older.

Contact : 1-888-798-1350, communications@techimpact.org



The Children’s Cabinet

