Affordable Getaways: Budget-friendly escapes near Las Vegas for your spring and summer travel plans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As temperatures rise, many Southern Nevadans are looking for quick and affordable getaways. But where can you go without breaking the bank? It turns out, some of the best budget-friendly escapes are just a short drive from Las Vegas.

Shakeria Hawkins brings you the details.

Affordable Getaways: Budget-friendly escapes near Las Vegas

From stunning desert landscapes to historic ghost towns, Southern Nevada offers a variety of low-cost travel destinations. But are locals taking advantage of these nearby retreats?

Marko Pitts, a Las Vegas resident, says he prefers to head to higher elevations when the valley heats up.

"To get out of town when it’s too hot, you’ve got to go to Zion," Pitts said.

For Paul Love, escaping the hustle and bustle of Las Vegas doesn’t require leaving the state.

"Lake Las Vegas is one of my favorites. You get away from the big city, and you don’t even feel like you’re in Las Vegas," Love said.

With rising travel costs, many Las Vegas residents are choosing to stay closer to home rather than taking expensive trips.

"We went to the Grand Canyon, then to Page, Arizona, and Zion National Park as well," said Anna Clemens, another local traveler.

AAA spokesperson John Treanor says spring is the perfect time for a road trip before the summer heat takes over.

"It's not too hot yet, the summer hasn’t hit, so you can get outdoors. Nevada is all about the outdoors. Get out and go to state parks and ghost towns," Treanor advised.

But how much do these quick trips really cost?

For those looking for a short and inexpensive trip, Red Rock Canyon is just a 25-minute drive from Las Vegas. The area offers stunning desert scenery and hiking trails for a small park entrance fee.

Valley of Fire State Park, about 45 minutes away, is a favorite for campers and photographers thanks to its striking red sandstone formations.

If you're willing to venture a bit farther, Death Valley—just over two hours from Las Vegas— is known for its otherworldly landscapes and some of the best stargazing in the country.

"We are known for our road trips," Treanor said. "Death Valley has great roads on the way there. You can go to Bodie, California, or head to Laughlin, Nevada."

Budget-Friendly Stays Under $1,000

For travelers looking for a more relaxing escape, Lake Mohave and Laughlin—both less than 90 minutes away— offer waterfront hotels and casinos at a fraction of Las Vegas prices. According to Treanor, a full weekend trip to these destinations can cost less than $1,000.

"There are a lot of really affordable hotels near Boulder City for a couple hundred dollars for the weekend. Laughlin and St. George also have great deals," Treanor said.

Road Trips for Under $500

For those on an even tighter budget, Treanor suggests exploring Nevada’s history by visiting one of the state’s 600 ghost towns. Many of these historic locations offer free exploration and low-cost lodging, making them ideal for an affordable one-night stay with local dining options.

"When you really want to maximize your money, go to state parks. They often have very low fees. There are also free days to take advantage of, and ghost towns are free to explore," Treanor added.

For locals like Anna Clemens, living in Las Vegas makes weekend getaways both easy and affordable.

"There are a lot of great touch points. If you want a bigger city, you can go to L.A. or Utah around the corner, or you can go to Flagstaff," Pitts added.

Whether you’re looking for a quick day trip or a budget-friendly overnight stay, Southern Nevada offers plenty of options—no flight required. Before booking, check for hotel discounts, national park fee waivers, and package deals to save even more on your trip.