Are budget airlines really saving you money? A look at hidden fees and the best deals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As summer travel season approaches, many travelers are searching for the best airfare deals. But with hidden fees piling up, is there truly a budget airline that offers the best value?

At Harry Reid International Airport, passengers shared their frustration with extra airline charges that can quickly turn a low-cost ticket into a pricey trip.

"It's super annoying, all these extra charges," said Amandeep Sajan. "When you start booking, you see another charge here and another charge there, and the price is way different than what they advertise."

Stefon Clanton echoed similar concerns, noting that low-cost airlines often charge for basic amenities. "You pick a cheaper airline, and then they start piling on fees. You have to pay for water, soda, and even snacks."

To find out which airline truly offers the lowest fares, KTNV's Shakeria Hawkins compared flights from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

She looked at four major carriers: Spirit, Frontier, Southwest, and Delta. Each flight was booked for the same date and time, with a checked bag added where necessary and seat selection included.

The airline with the lowest total cost? Southwest Airlines. But that’s about to change.

Starting May 28, Southwest will end its "bags fly free" policy, a move that travel experts say highlights just how profitable baggage fees have become for airlines.

"We’re really going to see what happens when Southwest takes away its two free checked bags," said travel expert Audrey Kohout, co-CEO of Luggage Forward. "I’m not expecting ticket prices to drop—I expect them to just add on the cost of the checked bags."

Which Airline Offers the Best Deal?

With Southwest set to change its baggage policy, Frontier Airlines emerged as the next most affordable option in our comparison, followed closely by Delta. However, the best airline for travelers depends on individual needs.

"If you just need to get from point A to point B, there are still cheap ways to do it on Spirit or Frontier," Kohout explained. "But if you’re bringing bags, you might end up spending more on baggage fees than on the actual ticket."

It's not just checked luggage driving up costs—carry-on fees, seat selection charges, and other add-ons can quickly inflate a ticket price.

"There really isn’t a ‘budget airline’ for most travelers if you’re bringing one or two bags," Kohout said. "But if you’re traveling light, Spirit or Frontier will usually cost less than American, United, or Delta."

How to Save on Airfare

As airfare prices continue to rise, experts recommend leveraging airline loyalty programs to get perks like free checked bags.

"Delta has different clubs like SkyMiles, so you can get your baggage for free," Clanton said. "And even the snacks they charge for seem affordable."

Others recommend booking bundled deals.

"We got a package with hotel and airline," Wooldridge said. "My husband and I paid a little over $2,000. It was a great deal."

Before booking your next flight, experts advise comparing prices across multiple airlines and factoring in all additional fees, your first option might not be the cheapest after all.