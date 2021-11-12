Additional security measures in place ahead of Day N Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 50,000 people will fill the Las Vegas Festival Grounds this weekend for Day N Vegas and security is top of mind.

Las Vegas area police, fire, emergency medical services, event organizers and the FBI have been working together to prevent any potential incidents. Last week, nine people died at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, due to an overwhelming crowd surge.

13 INVESTIGATES: Crowd control dynamics as Day N Vegas kicks off in wake of Astroworld disaster

For this weekend, 13 Action News learned that the festival grounds and areas around the stages have barricades that can’t be pushed or toppled over.

There will also be an emergency exit area near the stages in case of an emergency.

SIMILAR: 'It made me sick to my stomach': 1 October survivor reacts to Astroworld Festival tragedy

"No matter what the event is, whether it’s Life is Beautiful, EDC or Day N Vegas, the way that we approach those events is so incredibly structured. The processes that we have in place and that we implement, I just really don’t know if anybody even comes close to duplicating that,” said Dina Dalessio, the deputy chief of operations with the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Production company Live Nation announced that Travis Scott will no longer perform at this weekend's festival. Live Nation says crowd safety is always a top priority, but when 13 Action News asked what precautions it would be taking, representatives didn’t respond.

Circus Circus hotel-casino, which manages the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, also did not respond to our request for comment.

