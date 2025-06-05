Potential water rescue underway amid active weather alerts throughout Clark County

(KTNV) — With the dark clouds looming, you should be on alert for active weather throughout much of Clark County on Thursday.

Here are the latest updates from across Clark County, based on alerts from the National Weather Service.

Potential water rescue underway

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews are headed to a "potential water rescue incident" in the northwest valley, according to a post on the station's social media.

Crews were dispatched to the 7400-7500 blocks of Caliche Way, which is near Lake Mead Boulevard and Buffalo Drive.

"Multiple resources from LVFR are on scene and investigating," the agency stated. "We will provide more information as it becomes available."

A Channel 13 crew is en route to the area to gather more information.

Flood advisory

A flood advisory is in effect until 5:15 p.m. for Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Spring Valley, Lone Mountain, Mountains Edge, Blue Diamond, Enterprise, Red Rock Canyon, Centennial Hills, Paradise, Southern Highlands, Aliante, Las Vegas Ballpark, Red Rock Canyon Campground, North Las Vegas Airport, Spring Mountain Ranch, Soan, The Lakes, and Floyd Lamb Park.

Some of the impacts include minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Anyone who encounters flooding should turn around. Most flood deaths happen in cars, according to the National Weather Service.

active weather in las vegas

Some parts of the valley have already seen some active weather, with parts of the central Clark County experiencing 60-mile-per-hour wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

Severe thunderstorm warning

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for northeast Clark County, including Overton, Moapa Valley, Logandale and Valley of Fire. It also includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 72 and 92.

The warning is in effect until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, which warned of potential hazards including 60-mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

"Hail damage to vehicles is expected," NWS forecasters wrote. "Expect wind damage to roofs and trees."