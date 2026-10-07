ACLU Nevada addresses voter angst over the possibility of ICE at polling places

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early voting for the 2026 Election is just 10 days away, and the Nevada ACLU says it is preparing to be at polling sites throughout the state.

But this election cycle feels different, according to executive director Athar Haseebullah.

NV ACLU talks voter angst over possibility of ICE at polling places

“I did an event recently, and I asked the audience, 'How many of you are concerned about ICE coming to a voting site?'” He said, “Nearly everybody in the room raised their hand.”

ABC News reports the White House has said they don’t have plans to have ICE agents at polling places.

For Haseebullah and the ACLU, the hope is to see no incidents. But he tells Channel 13 they’re going to prepare for the possibility.

“If ICE does show up at a voting site, it is for one purpose, and that is to harass voters,” he said. “There is no other basis, because we already know based on confirmations that have been put forth by the state, that there are not non-citizens voting in Nevada.”

National Politics Records show ICE reviewed millions of voter records looking for noncitizens Gabe Cohen, Jeremy Herb, Tierney Sneed, CNN

Haseebullah said they hope to have their volunteer, nonpartisan election observers at every polling place across the state, if possible. They’ll be easy to spot in black shirts this year, he added, in case voters need them.

“You don’t have to share all your personal details," he said. "You can let them know what you observed, if you thought there was an issue with it, and you can go about your business, and we’ll handle it from there.”

Channel 13 will stay in touch with the Nevada ACLU throughout early voting, once it starts, and on Election Day.