Accused killer, former administrator Robert Telles asks for Metro traffic stop footage

Robert Telles, the man charged with the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, asked for Las Vegas police footage from a traffic stop the day he was arrested.
Posted at 2023-10-31T21:32:05-0700
and last updated 2023-11-01 00:40:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robert Telles was back in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday as he continues to represent himself in his murder trial.

Telles is a former Clark County public administrator. He is charged with murder after the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in Sept. 2022.

Tuesday morning, Telles argues that he should be entitled to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department camera video from a traffic stop on the day he was arrested.

"For them to say that they do not have the body cam when they provided me the event number that I recited back to them, you know, careless if not malicious," he said.

A Metro lawyer told District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt that video from the traffic stop was purged because it was not labeled as being related to a homicide investigation.

Telles, who has pleaded not guilty, is set to be back in court Nov. 15.

