A Wishmas Miracle: Las Vegas school close to filling all student gift wishes with help from TikTok followers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Teachers at Desert Pines High School say they're getting close to reaching their goal of granting every wish for the school's Wishmas program.

Wishmas is where students sign up telling the school what they want for the holiday season. The school then purchases a gift for a select amount of students.

This year though, there are hundreds of wrapped holiday gifts piling up for students inside the school's television room.

"The outpouring of love, the outpouring of kindness and generosity has been overwhelming and amazing," said Cheri Guy, who is an English teacher at Desert Pines High School, known as Ms.Guy on TikTok.

Guy has more than 164,700 followers on the social media platform, so she shared her student's Wishmas gift list to people across the country and around the world.

Gifts started and messages started pouring in worldwide, from countries like Puerto Rico, England and Australia.

Channel 13 covered a story with Guy on November 29. At that time, the school had about 400 out of the 903 wishes purchased.

Two weeks later, they now have 852 gifts, plus enough donation money which they believe will allow them to now fill the more than 1,100 wishes at the school.

"The fact that really the community and everyone cares about these programs, means the world," said Guy.

Most of the student's wishes aren't for expensive items, rather necessities like food and clothes and even some using their wish to help others.

"Well I mean I'm usually able to get what I want during Christmas, so I wanted to give someone else what they really wanted during Christmas and I know that my friend really likes candles so I got her a candle holder which had a little saying about friendship on it," said Desert Pines High School freshman Elizabeth Keller.

Kind, selfless gestures seen by many of the students, spreading the holiday spirit to one another.

"As soon as they pick up that gift and they know that somebody donated that time and that item to that person, they're going to light up," said Cindy Willrich who helped wrap and donate gifts to this program.

"This has been a blessing and spread kindness cause kindness always wins," said Guy.

Guy says the selflessness of the students is incredible. Most of them are from underserved communities and living in single-parent and low-income households, however many are thinking of others with their wishes.

She was also blown away by the generosity of others. Guy says students who did ask for more expensive items like a PS5, iPhone or perfume, have had their gifts granted from donations around the world.

She also says many have sent her gifts not directed towards any students, just to spread the love.

Guy says they will accept Wishmas donations through December 15. To donate, click here. All leftover gifts and donations will go towards the students. Guy says she will use some of that money to give students extra gifts this holiday season.

Some money will also go towards programs at Desert Pines High School directed towards student success and support.