A look into the written, physical exams of the Las Vegas police academy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What does it take to become police officer?

KTNV is continuing to examine the efforts to hire more police officers here in the valley during a shortage. We had a behind-the-scenes look Wednesday with some candidates as they took their physical tests.

Candidate Jose Saucedo pushed through the final lap in the 1.5 mile run. The run is a requirement to pass the metro police physical test and to move on to become a police officer.

This all comes during a time when the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sheriff, Kevin McMahill says they need to fill 300 positions.

"You can see the bad light on law enforcement, but you saw the turnout today, they are still good people that want to do good."

Saucedo was one of more than 50 people who attended Wednesday's physical fitness test. The physical test is the next step after a written exam.

The test also includes a vertical jump, sit ups, push ups and a 1.5 mile run in less than 17 minutes. These are all physical evaluations a candidate must pass to move forward with the process.

"You may have to chase someone, jump over a wall, or do something physical, so it's good they have these high expectations."

Once an applicant passes the test, Metro Sgt. John Deschutter says they have to go through a background check. The check is said to be the longest part of the process including a psychological exam. This determines if the applicant can be hired to move on to the next step in the academy.

"We understand that we have these vacancies right now and that is why have academy's going on every couple of months."

Deschutter says they are reaching out to local youth getting them right out of high school and exposing them to hands-on experience within the police department and helping them enter the academy as soon as they turn 21.

"In 2 to 3 years they will be ready-made police officers, correction officers for the department."

However, Saucedo says the process can be challenging, if you aren't prepared for it, if yOu aren't training, if you aren't studying, the process can be taxing."

He believes this may contribute to the lack of applicants.

Deschutter says they are not recruiting to look for perfection, but illicit drug use or two or more warrants in the past three years is enough to get disqualified. Nevertheless, he says the department is working on updating their standards.

"We make sure to hold people to those standards so they can be successful police officers out on the street."

Deschutter continues saying they are looking for more people like Saucedo who are coming in from out of state. Metro also streamlined the application process and thy are also offering competitive compensation and benefits in comparison to other metropolitan cities.

If you are interested in becoming a member of law enforcement, the next written and physical tests will be held this Saturday at Del Sol High School.

Check-in starts at 7:30 p.m.