80k-acre York wildfire continues to ravage Mojave National Preserve, containment at 23%

SEARCHLIGHT, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada and California fire crews are making solid efforts to contain the York wildfire in the Mojave National Preserve in San Bernardino County, California.

The total area burned is now over 80,437 acres, with containment at only 23 percent.

With Interagency Incident Management, Marc Peebles says day shift crews are building containment lines to prevent further spreading.

"Last night, we had a really good night shift," he said. "We were fortunate that we got rain for about 15 to 20 minutes which kind of knocked out the heat in key fire areas."

Peebles says wet monsoon weather conditions have slowed the fire's progression. However, there is a concern that monsoonal winds could spread the fire. Fire crews are stationed a couple of miles apart, closely monitoring the burning sections of the desert and remaining vigilant for hot spots in burned-out areas that could spark back up.

"Well, there are approximately 8,288 acres that burned into Nevada or Clark County, and that's the radiantly on the northern section of the fire on the Crescent Peak," Peebles said.

Kevin MacDonald with Clark County's Department of Environment says, according to the EPA's air quality index, the air quality in our valley has shown signs of improvement since Monday. Still, the wind could pick up and bring dust back into the area in the coming days.

"We can also see the wind pick up and bring dust into the region in the next few days. We're forecasting moderate conditions, but much depends on which way the winds blow and how much wildfire still happens," MacDonald said.

405 personnel has been assigned as of Tuesday night. Officials said there are no current evacuations.

Winds and seasonal temperatures with thunder and rain gusts continue northwest of the fire.

In terms of closures, a media release said Ivanpah Road between Morning Star Mine Road and Cedar Canyon Road is closed as well as Hart Mine Road.

National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, and Clark County Fire have been responding to the fire.