Watch
Local News

Actions

8 years in prison for Nevada woman who bilked elders in $10 million fraud conspiracy

items.[0].image.alt
KTNV
A 38-year-old Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after she was convicted in an elder fraud conspiracy that exploited victims by remotely accessing their computers and convincing them to pay for computer services.
Cyber crime generic
Posted at 6:59 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 22:00:17-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 38-year-old Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after she was convicted in New York in an elder fraud conspiracy targeting about 7,500 victims and generating about $10 million in proceeds.

Federal prosecutors say Romana Leyva was a leader of a fraud conspiracy that exploited elderly victims by remotely accessing their computers and convincing them to pay for computer services.

Prosecutors say the pop-up windows that appeared on victims' screens falsely claimed that a virus had infected their computers. Some victims paid thousands of dollars for the promised computer services, which they didn't really need, and never were actually provided.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH