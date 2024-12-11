8 staff members were arrested in CCSD this school year. What is being done?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Like many of you, I have been a longtime CCSD parent and I found the news of eight recent arrests in the Clark County School District concerning.

Just last week, we told you about the arrest of the head football coach at Valley High School— which was the third arrest for the district in just the last two weeks on charges relating to sexual misconduct with a minor.

Valley High coach arrested after police find videos of child sex abuse material

I wanted to know more about how CCSD is screening its employee candidates, coaches, and volunteers and whether protecting our students is a priority for people who will have direct contact with them.

I asked the district for an on-camera interview about this issue. Instead, they sent me this statement:

All job candidates undergo a comprehensive criminal background check. Those who pass the check proceed to a contingent hiring stage. In addition, District staff ensure that all applicants meet the position's minimum qualifications by reviewing the required documentation and work history and conducting reference checks as part of the application and hiring process.

Coaches and volunteers are also required to undergo the criminal background check process.



In accordance with state law, CCSD requires all non-licensed employees, volunteers, and contractors to undergo fingerprinting with CCSD every five years.



Furthermore, all CCSD employees participate in annual training on District policies and expectations, which include Regulation 4100, related to proper interactions and communication between employees and students.

My invitation to the district to discuss the issue and particulars about this statement remain on the table.

Channel 13 will continue to follow up on any developments.