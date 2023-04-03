65 mph wind gusts expected under high wind warning for southern Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Until Tuesday morning, southern Clark County will be under a high wind warning according to the National Weather Service for Las Vegas.

The high wind warning was issued Sunday evening around 5:40 p.m., and will last until 5 a.m. Tuesday. West winds can be up to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

The next weather system will move across the region today thru Monday night. Expect a mess of weather impacts including strong winds, cold temperatures, & mountain snow. Check out details & weather headlines in effect for your location at https://t.co/nhrTT7Bpb7 #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/fD8mSCNC5A — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 2, 2023

Specifically, the affected areas will be the western and eastern Mojave Desert. Also, the spring mountains, Red Rock Canyon and southern Clark County will be under the warning.

Officials from NWS Las Vegas say the winds can blow down trees and power lines.

"Patchy blowing dust may impact travel on I-15 between Barstow and Primm," officials said.