65 mph wind gusts expected under high wind warning for southern Clark County

The April 2, 2023 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 6:39 PM, Apr 02, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Until Tuesday morning, southern Clark County will be under a high wind warning according to the National Weather Service for Las Vegas.

The high wind warning was issued Sunday evening around 5:40 p.m., and will last until 5 a.m. Tuesday. West winds can be up to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

Specifically, the affected areas will be the western and eastern Mojave Desert. Also, the spring mountains, Red Rock Canyon and southern Clark County will be under the warning.

Officials from NWS Las Vegas say the winds can blow down trees and power lines.

"Patchy blowing dust may impact travel on I-15 between Barstow and Primm," officials said.

