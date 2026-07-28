61-year-old man dies after two-vehicle crash in Pahrump

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A 61-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Pahrump, according to the Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:53 p.m. at the intersection of Manse Road and Money Street.

According to NSP, a driver in a Nissan sedan was traveling south on Money Street and failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, entering the intersection into the path of a 1970 Volkswagen Beetle.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Michael Todd Lewis, was transported to the hospital, where he later died. The Nissan's driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lewis was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation. NSP said its Southern Command has investigated 38 fatal crashes that have resulted in 41 deaths so far in 2026.