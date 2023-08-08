61-year-old in custody after fatal stabbing in northern valley apartment, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 61-year-old man is in custody after fatally stabbing another man in an apartment near the North Las Vegas Airport on Sunday.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers received reports of a stabbing in the 2900 block of North Rancho Drive around 5:01 p.m. Officers arriving at the apartment complex located a man suffering from stab wounds, who would later be pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was "involved in a verbal altercation when he was stabbed by a suspect," according to police. The suspect was later identified as 61-year-old Dennis Edward Love.

Police say Love fled the scene, but was later taken into custody in the 1400 block of Balzar Avenue later that evening.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.