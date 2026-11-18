HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man in custody at the Henderson Detention Center was found unresponsive and later died at an area hospital on Tuesday, the city's police department says.

According to police, corrections officers found the man unresponsive during "routine inmate welfare checks."

"Staff immediately began lifesaving measures and the inmate was transported to a local hospital by the Henderson Fire Department; however, despite these efforts, the inmate was pronounced deceased at the hospital," a city spokesperson stated.

City officials did not publicly identify the man in a Wednesday news release, citing the need to inform next-of-kin.

He was 60 years old and had been in custody since Nov. 9 on a warrant for trespassing, officials wrote.

This is the second death at the Henderson Detention Center in recent months.

A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead on Sept. 29 after corrections officers found him unresponsive, city officials said previously.