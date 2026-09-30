49-year-old man dies while in custody at Henderson Detention Center

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 49-year-old man died Tuesday while in custody at the Henderson Detention Center, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Police said corrections officers found the man unresponsive while conducting routine inmate checks.

According to HPD, staff attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the detention center by medical personnel.

Police said the man had been in custody at the jail since Monday on a failure-to-appear warrant related to a 2025 misdemeanor petit larceny charge.

The identity of the man was not immediately provided. The Clark County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

According to HPD, this is the first death at the city's detention center this year.