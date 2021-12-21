Watch
Local News

Actions

6.2-magnitude earthquake hits northern California; no tsunami or major damage

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Geological Survey
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has struck a rural stretch of Northern California's coast. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal economic damage.
NorCal earthquake
Posted at 5:34 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 20:34:54-05

PETROLIA, Calif. (AP) — A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has struck a rural stretch of Northern California's coast. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal economic damage.

The jolt was recorded just after noon on Monday off a tiny town called Petrolia. The National Weather Service says a tsunami is not expected to follow.

About 25,000 people were in range of strong shaking, but some people as far away as San Francisco and Sacramento reported feeling rumblings.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's office has not issued evacuation orders but has reported some road closures due to rock slides.

MORE: California faces week of storms, likely travel troubles

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH