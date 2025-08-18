Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5-year-old boy in critical condition after being hit by car while riding bicycle

Metro police say the driver remained at the scene and was not impaired
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in the northwest valley on Sunday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Police say the collision occurred near the intersection of Round Castle Street and Gold Find Court around 3:29 p.m.


Investigators say a Cadillac was traveling northbound on Round Castle when the child entered the vehicle's path and was struck. The driver immediately stopped after the collision.

Emergency medical personnel transported the child to University Medical Center's Trauma Center where he remains in critical condition.

Police confirmed the driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section is continuing to investigate the incident.

