5,000 gallons of fuel contained at Harry Reid International Airport after fuel spill, CCFD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department has shared details regarding a jet fuel spill that occurred at 7:06 a.m. on Saturday morning at Harry Reid International Airport.

The initial call from the Combined Communications Center reported "approximately 30-100 gallons of Jet A fuel overflowing," CCFD said. Dispatched personnel found "an above ground fuel tank that was being contained in the designated retention basin, and later counted 5,000 gallons of fuel total contained there, officials said.

CCFD also shared that though they were not ultimately needed, the exposure lines were "pulled as a precaution."

No injuries or flight disruption occurred due to this event, officials said. CCFD confirmed that this incident is currently under investigation.