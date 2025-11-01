Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

5,000 gallons of fuel contained at Harry Reid International Airport after fuel spill, CCFD says

Harry Reid International Airport sign
KTNV
Harry Reid International Airport sign
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department has shared details regarding a jet fuel spill that occurred at 7:06 a.m. on Saturday morning at Harry Reid International Airport.

The initial call from the Combined Communications Center reported "approximately 30-100 gallons of Jet A fuel overflowing," CCFD said. Dispatched personnel found "an above ground fuel tank that was being contained in the designated retention basin, and later counted 5,000 gallons of fuel total contained there, officials said.

CCFD also shared that though they were not ultimately needed, the exposure lines were "pulled as a precaution."

No injuries or flight disruption occurred due to this event, officials said. CCFD confirmed that this incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.