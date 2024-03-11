49-year-old woman drowns at Lake Havasu after life jacket came off

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KTNV) — The body of a 49-year-old drowning victim was recovered from Lake Havasu on Sunday afternoon, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.

The woman has since been identified as Cynthia Marin of La Mesa, Calif.

Deputies began their search for Marin at 2 p.m. in the area near The Islander RV Resort, a sheriff's office spokesperson stated.

"While on scene, it was learned that an adult female had jumped from the boat to go swimming," officials stated. "When she entered the water, her improperly secured life jacket came off."

At that point, officials say she "began to panic, then went below the surface of the water."

Mohave County's Dive Rescue and Recovery Team and a Careflight helicopter were deployed in the immediate area but couldn't locate Marin.

As the search progressed, side scan solar technology and divers were brought in to help.

Marin's body was ultimately located in 59-degree water, 42 feet below the lake's surface, officials stated.

"This investigation is ongoing," the sheriff's spokesperson concluded.