4-year-old wanders away from North Las Vegas daycare center, later found on street

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday morning, Channel 13 received an email from a family member of a 4-year-old detailing his temporary disappearance from a daycare center.

The family member claimed that the child had "unknowingly wandered away" from Simmons North Vegas KinderCare and walked into traffic near West Ann Road and North Simmons Street in North Las Vegas.

We also received a screenshot from the family member of the response from KinderCare regarding this incident. The message included a statement from Abigail Stone, the district leader at Kindercare Learning Companies.

KinderCare

In the statement, Stone confirmed the absence of a child that had "left the center and walked into the street," sharing that "a community member quickly escorted the child back to the sidewalk."

Stone went on to say that the protocols in place for child safety were not followed, creating an incident that "should not have happened."

Channel 13 reached out to North Las Vegas Police Department for more information.

This is what we learned:

"At approximately 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 5700 block of Simmons St in reference to a welfare check." — North Las Vegas Police Department

NLVPD did not provide any further information, as the investigation is ongoing.