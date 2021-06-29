4 people in Henderson taken to hospital after shooting incident

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police and Fire departments responded to the 90 block of Huntfield Drive on June 28 at about 7:30 p.m. in regard to a shooting incident.

Police say preliminary information indicates the incident stemmed from a possible domestic dispute.

Officers located 4 people at the scene with injuries and they were transported to an area hospital, all in unknown condition at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

