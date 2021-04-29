Watch
1 dead in Interstate 15 crash involving several semi-trucks near Mesquite

Posted at 6:14 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 21:24:03-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash on Interstate 15 and mile marker 122 near Mesquite.

Multiple semi-trucks and one passenger car were involved, with 1 person deceased, according to police.

North and southbound travel lanes closed at this time, find alternate routes.

Editor's note: Original story said 4 dead, due to original reporting from NHP. That has now been corrected to 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

