1 dead in Interstate 15 crash involving several semi-trucks near Mesquite

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash on Interstate 15 and mile marker 122 near Mesquite.

Multiple semi-trucks and one passenger car were involved, with 1 person deceased, according to police.

North and southbound travel lanes closed at this time, find alternate routes.

Editor's note: Original story said 4 dead, due to original reporting from NHP. That has now been corrected to 1.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨



Emergency personnel are working a multi-vehicle accident and Southbound I-15 is currently closed at the Nevada/Arizona.



Please avoid the area and allow emergency crews to attend to those involved in the crash. pic.twitter.com/H9CSNn2a5g — Mesquite NV Police (@MesquiteNV_PD) April 29, 2021

#Breaking Fatal crash IR15 and MM122(near Mesquite)Multiple semi trucks and one passenger car , 1 deceased. North and southbound travel lanes closed at this time. PIO en route #SlowDown #DriveSafeNV #ZeroFatalities #NhpSocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 29, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

