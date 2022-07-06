336 reports of illegal fireworks, Henderson Police Department reveals

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police have announced that they received more than 300 calls related to illegal fireworks over the weekend.

More than three-quarters of those 300 came in on Monday, July 4, when HPD received 262 calls related to possible illegal fireworks.

Additionally, 10 of those calls were forwarded to the City Attorney's Office for further investigation.

In addition to the multitude of fireworks calls, HPD also reports 9 DUI arrests over the weekend. 6 of those arrests have passengers stating they had received some type of injury due to the accident.