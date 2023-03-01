33-year-old woman stopped communicating with family, police asking for help in locating her

BOULDER CITY, NEV. (KTNV) — The Boulder City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 33-year-old Cassanra Colline.

Police said that Colline regularly talks to her family on a daily basis. This can happen either daily or weekly.

"This is not like her," police wrote in the notice.

Colline's last contact with her family was January 11, 2023.

Police said she is known to be in the area of Boulder City, Henderson and Las Vegas.

If you know the whereabouts of Cassandra or have had contact with her since 1/11/23, please contact the Boulder City Police Department at 702-293-9224, ext.1 for Dispatch. You can also email Detective Mark DuBois at Mdubois@bcnv.org.