30 electric buses to hit the road at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Those traveling through Harry Reid International Airport may soon see electric, zero-emission buses around the terminals.

A total of 20 buses and supporting charging stations were purchased for the airport through the Federal Aviation Administration, Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, and NV Energy grants. Those vehicles will soon introduced to the fleet serving the customers traveling between Harry Reid International Airport's terminal buildings and Rent-A-Car Center.

The first four have already been delivered and will soon be on the road, while the remaining 16 are expected to arrive in the summer of 2024.

“Sustainability is top of mind both in our community and within the aviation industry,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation. “The route between LAS and the Airport Rent-A-Car Center is the longest distance our buses travel on a regular basis, and they do so 24 hours a day. This transition will help us modernize our fleet and lower the tailpipe emissions of this facet of our operations.”

Clark County's long-term plans aim to purchase an additional 30 electric buses to "completely replace the fleet that services the Airport Rent-A-Car Center."