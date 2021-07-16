Watch
3-year-old Nevada boy drowns in above-ground pool in Kansas

Posted at 3:40 PM, Jul 16, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old Nevada boy has drowned in an above-ground pool located in the backyard of a rural Kansas home.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff Department identified the child in a news release Friday as Chasson Carver of Las Vegas. He died at the scene.

Deputies were dispatched to a drowning at 3:46 p.m. Thursday at a residence located about 19 miles west of Wichita.

During the investigation, deputies learned the child got into the pool without the knowledge of his guardians. The sheriff's office says circumstances of the drowning are under investigation.

