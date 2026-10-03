LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned that a shooting is under investigation in the Arts District.

WATCH | View the scene on various traffic cameras in the area

3 victims confirmed in shooting near First Friday at the Arts District (RTC VIDEO)

Traffic cameras show multiple emergency vehicles and first responders in the area. Sections of the roadway are taped off near Charleston Boulevard and Main Street.

According to the RTC, all lanes are blocked on westbound and eastbound Charleston Boulevard at Art Way to Grand Central.

We're learning from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that three victims were confirmed. They were hospitalized in unknown condition.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene

3 victims confirmed in shooting near First Friday at the Arts District

LVMPD shared that the area has since been secured, and an investigation is underway.

The Arts District hosted First Friday tonight.

This is a developing story.