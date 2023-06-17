Watch Now
3 killed in rural Nevada house fire

Posted at 2:52 PM, Jun 17, 2023
FALLON, Nev. (AP) — The state fire marshal is investigating a deadly house fire in rural northern Nevada that claimed the lives of three people in Fallon.

Firefighters found the bodies of one adult and two juveniles early Thursday after extinguishing the fire at a Fallon residence about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Reno, the Nevada State Police said in a statement.

The Churchill County/Fallon Volunteer Department responded to the call in the residential area at 2:15 a.m. and had suppressed the flames by 2:49 a.m., police said.

The Nevada State Fire Marshal is working with the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of the blaze. No other details have been released.

