3 killed in a head-on crash on US 95 northwest of Las Vegas

Posted at 12:23 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 15:23:32-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Highway Patrol says three people have been killed in a head-on crash involving two cars northwest of Las Vegas.

Nye County Sheriff's officials say the deadly crash occurred between Beatty and Scotty's Junction about 4 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 95.

The area of the crash is about two hours northwest of the Las Vegas Valley.

The names, ages and hometowns of the three persons killed haven't been released yet.

Crash scene photos taken by authorities show one vehicle had flipped over and rolled into the dirt to the right of the road and a pickup truck with severe front-end damage.

