3 hospitalized after plane makes emergency landing on US-95 near Kyle Canyon Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people have been hospitalized for "precautionary reasons" after a plane made an emergency landing on US 95 near Kyle Canyon Road, according to Las Vegas police.

The airplane had experienced fueling issues during its flight on Saturday at approximately 9:40 a.m. and was forced to make an emergency landing on the shoulder of the highway.

#Crash Troopers are investigating a crash on US95 southbound at Lee Canyon. A Da20 2 seater plane and a Nissan SUV are involved. — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) January 7, 2023

Police say the plane made a safe landing but was immediately "clipped" on the wings by a passing Nissan. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

With Non life threatening injuries. We currently have one travel lane open on the southbound side while Troopers finish their investigation. #DriveSafe #FlySafe #Plane #DayInTheLifeOfATrooper #NevadaStatePolice pic.twitter.com/55jeRzWr9X — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) January 7, 2023

The right lane of southbound US-95 near Kyle Canyon Road will remain blocked while the LVMPD investigation is ongoing.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and to use caution when traveling in that area.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.