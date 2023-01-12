22-year-old cold case solved: medical examiner identifies remains of missing Nevada man

(KTNV) — After 22 years, the Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner has positively identified the partially skeletonized remains of an unknown male that were discovered in the Atlantic Ocean, 27 miles off the coast of Maine, near the Grand Manan Banks. The remains have been identified as those of Mr. Philip Kahn.

Mr. Kahn, who was 84 years old at the time, left Las Vegas, Nevada, and landed in New York City in July 2000. It remains unknown why or how he ended up off the coast of Maine.

When the remains were located in 2000, the OCME did an autopsy and took DNA and fingerprints. The fingerprints were submitted to the FBI but did not produce any matches. The DNA sample was uploaded to the FBI's Combined DNA Index but was not matched.

In 2019, the OCME contracted with Parabon Nanolabs to analyze the DNA and attempted forensic genealogy, but it did not produce any viable leads.

However, in March 2022, the OCME met with the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services, Deceased Persons Identification Services Division regarding updated technologies available through the FBI. The OCME submitted the unidentified person's fingerprints to DPI Services in May 2022, and the FBI was able to match the fingerprints and dental records to Mr. Kahn, who had been reported missing in Las Vegas in 2000. Mr. Kahn's next of kin has been notified of the identification.

Maine's missing and unidentified people are listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (namus.gov), which the public can view.