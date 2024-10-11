21-year-old adult missing, LVMPD are asking for your help

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) The Las Vegas Metro Police Departments are asking for the public's help locating 21-year-old Theodore Paul Gallegos II.

He was last seen on Oct. 6 at Carpenter Canyon at around 3:15 p.m.

He is 6'1", around 300 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He might have possibly been in severe emotional distress and need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Theodore Paul Gallegos 11 and his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Person's Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.