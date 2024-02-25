20-year-old dead following crash into sidewalk on North Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 20-year-old Las Vegas man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses told police he was driving at a high rate of speed when he came to a curve in the road. The driver was unable to make the turn and crashed into the sidewalk.

RELATED: Las Vegas Metro Police sending strong message amid surge in fatal crashes

First responders declared the 20-year-old dead on the scene after he was ejected from the black Yamaha R1 during the crash.

His driver marks the tragic milestone 30th traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year. The crash happened at 5:22 a.m. on February 25, 2024.

More stories like this:

