This is the most dangerous intersection in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Charles Wallace knows just how dangerous the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road can be. That's because he was hit by a car while walking across the street there late last year.

Wallace escaped major injury — the driver of the vehicle, Wallace says, was making a right turn at a low rate of speed — but he wasn't surprised to learn Wednesday that the intersection has been one of the most dangerous in the Las Vegas Valley so far this year.

"As soon as I stepped out (into the crosswalk), the guy driving the car looked this way," Wallace said. "Then, boom, that's when I got hit. Drivers need to do better here."

According to Metro Police, Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs was the intersection with the most collisions last month inside its Enterprise Area Command boundary.

At Metro's Convention Center Area Command, near the Strip, the intersection that recorded the most collisions last month was Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

At its Bolden Area Command post, the intersection of Decatur and Sahara had the most collisions in January. That's the intersection where Kelly Strom spends a lot of time marketing his family's soul food restaurant, Stuff My Turkey.

"It's kind of wild here," Strom said Wednesday. "I jump out of the way of vehicles several times per day."

In all, Metro says fatal crashes are up nearly 80% this year when compared to the same time in 2023.

"People need to be more cautious," Wallace said.