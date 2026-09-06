2 pedestrians critically injured after being hit by car in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two pedestrians, including a 3-year-old boy, were hospitalized with critical injuries after being hit by a car Saturday evening in the northeast valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The collision happened just before 8 p.m. on East Craig Road near Puebla Street.

Police said three pedestrians were crossing Craig Road outside of a marked or implied crosswalk when a 34-year-old man carrying the 3-year-old boy left the median and entered the path of a vehicle traveling west on Craig Road. The third pedestrian was not hit.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle parked nearby and "immediately responded to the scene on foot." He did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

The collision remains under investigation.