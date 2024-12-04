2 local airports awarded more than $2 million in federal funding for new upgrades

(KTNV) — As Nevada continues to draw more visitors, federal leaders are bringing major upgrades to two local airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration awarded $1.53 million to build an air traffic control tower at the Boulder City airport, and $800,000 will also go to Henderson Executive Airport for upgrades to its tower.

The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress back in 2021 — a five-year plan to improve infrastructure across the nation through 2026.

When the bill first passed, Channel 13 broke down the $1.2 trillion package and what that would mean for Nevada.

WATCH: Nevada senators talk numbers after passage of $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

What does the $1 trillion infrastructure package mean for Nevada?

Federal and state leaders said $4 billion would be coming to Nevada. In the case of aviation, $293 million was planned for the state's airports.