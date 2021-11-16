Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure package - what's in it for Nevada?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden on Monday signed a $1 trillion infrastructure package into law, and approximately $4 billion of that money will be put to use here in Nevada.

Gov. Steve Sisolak celebrated the news with a press release, calling the package "historic" and writing that it will "make life better for millions of Nevada residents, create a generation of good-paying union jobs and economic growth, and position the United States to win the 21st century."

The package includes:



$2.5 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs

$459 million for public transportation

$403 million for water infrastructure

$293 million for airport improvements

$225 million for bridge replacement and repairs

$100 million for broadband infrastructure

$38 million for the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations

$12 million in cybersecurity infrastructure

$8.6 million for wildfire prevention

Additionally, the governor's office estimated the money will fund approximately 140,000 jobs.

The $2.5 billion allocated to the Nevada State Highway Fund will be distributed over five years, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Over the next year, the state will receive an additional $83.5 million in transportation funding, an increase of approimately 21%. The funding will increase to $520.7 million by 2026.

The money will also help make a dent in the state's $171 million backlog in bridge preservation work, officials stated.

Transportation officials will prioritize the use of the money based on the One Nevada Plan, they stated. Those priorities include "equitably meeting long-term needs of all transportation users such as bicyclists, motorists, pedestrians, and public transit users" in a sustainable and safe way.

“This funding is incredibly important for building and maintaining the critical infrastructure that Nevada’s growing population requires,” Nevada Department of Transportation director Kristina Swallow stated. “While our long-term transportation funding constraints still need to be addressed, we are pleased that this historic funding will put us on a better path to creating a more connected, sustainable and equitable future for all Nevadans."

Local officials weighed in with their thoughts on how the infrastructure funding could be spent, including Mayor Carolyn Goodman. She said she would "love to see some of that funding prioritized for projects to get freight moving off the docks in Calif. and out to the country."

"I-15 between Barstow & Stateline is a choke point that must be addressed," the mayor noted in a tweet.