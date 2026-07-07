2 hospitalized after fire at home in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man and woman were hospitalized in unknown condition after a house fire in the northwest valley Monday evening, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

LVFR said it received a report from a caller of smoke coming from a garage at 6:37 p.m. in the 7000 block of High Stream Avenue near Elkhorn Road.

The caller said they believed someone was at home due to noise heard inside the residence, but no one answered when they knocked on the door, according to LVFR.

Crews arrived at the scene four minutes after being dispatched and discovered a fire in the kitchen. A woman was located inside and rescued, LVFR said.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area and the "primary all-clear" was given at 6:52 p.m., according to LVFR.

Thirteen units responded to the scene, including crews from the North Las Vegas Fire Department, LVFR said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.