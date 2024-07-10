16 stores in Nevada could be sold amid Kroger and Albertsons merger

NEVADA (KTNV) — Kroger and Albertsons released a list of stores Tuesday amid their potential merger — and 16 are in Nevada.

Around the nation, the supermarket giants plan to divest from 579 stores across 18 states and the District of Columbia. This also includes six distribution centers and one processing plant. The stores would be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC.

Among the divestiture list in Nevada are 13 Albertsons and three Vons, most in the Las Vegas valley.

Locations in the planned divestiture:

Albertsons — 2582 Idaho St, Elko

Albertsons — 575 College Dr, Henderson

Albertsons — 190 N Boulder Hwy, Henderson

Vons — 2667 Windmill Pkwy, Henderson

Albertsons — 5975 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 10250 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 10140 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 4800 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 1940 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 6730 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 8410 Farm Rd, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 5881 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Vons — 475 E Windmill Ln, Las Vegas

Vons — 7405 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas

Albertsons — 3010 W Ann Rd, North Las Vegas

Albertsons — 200 S Hwy 160, Pahrump

See a full list of divested locations across the nation by clicking the link here.

Channel 13 reached out to Kroger who said they have begun the process of informing employees at impacted locations.

For all affected locations across the nation, Kroger told us they determined their divestiture plan to C&S based on feedback from regulators.

Should the $24.6 billion merger come to pass, it would be the largest supermarket merger in U.S. history. However, many Nevadans are voicing concerns, claiming the merger would drive up grocery prices, create food deserts, and limit competition.

WATCH: Nevadans voice concerns over Kroger-Albertsons merger with Joe Moeller

Nevada looking to block Kroger-Albertsons merger

Kroger claims otherwise, saying in a statement to Channel 13, "You’ll see that the 579 stores and other assets to be divested were thoughtfully chosen to allow C&S to succeed in the geographies and maintain — if not increase — the level of competition that consumers benefit from."

Also among the concerns of many Nevadans is that this merger will harm grocery store workers — chief among them the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) union, who continue to oppose the merger following Tuesday's announcement.

Back in February, UFCW President Marc Perrone released a public statement in response to a Federal Trade Commission block saying in part that:

“As this legal process now moves ahead, our focus will remain the same. The UFCW will continue to advocate for a stable and long-term solution that is in the best interest of our members and the customers and communities they serve. That means that any company who is looking to purchase stores must first and foremost honor our collective bargaining agreements and be committed to protecting these essential jobs now and in the years ahead.

Kroger told Channel 13 that employees will still have the same pay, benefits, and collective bargaining agreements that they currently have. The company said they — and C&S — committed to keeping the jobs of frontline workers and that no stores will close as a result of the merger, including stores that remain with Kroger.

Kroger and Albertsons had hoped to complete their merger by early 2024, but the lawsuit filed by attorneys general across the country — joined by the FTC's decision to block — prevented that from happening. The suit voices many of the same concerns Nevadans have — higher prices and fewer consumer options.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford, joined by the coalition of attorneys general, announced the lawsuit back in February saying:

"This merger would create an anticompetitive marketplace, raise prices on everyday Nevadans and harm grocery store employees. As anyone who does the shopping for their family knows, grocery prices have climbed high in recent years. Nevadans don't deserve for those prices to climb any higher.

In September 2023, Kroger and Albertsons announced their plan was to sell 413 stores across the nation — with 15 being in Nevada — to C&S. This has now changed. That same month, Nevadans had a chance to voice their concerns with AG Ford, FTC chair Lina M. Khan, and other public officials at several listening sessions across the valley.

READ MORE: Kroger and Albertsons announce plans to offload hundreds of locations amid merger

In November 2023, both Kroger and Albertsons testified before Congress in support of the merger. Their claim is that the merger would actually lower costs and help consumers and employees.