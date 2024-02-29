Nevada looking to block Kroger-Albertsons merger, Las Vegas shoppers voice concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many of us go to Albertsons or Smith's here in the valley to shop for our groceries.

But soon, those companies could become one. Kroger is trying to buy Alberstons and the proposed merger, valued at $24 billion, has some Nevadans worried.

"I thought it was bad from the beginning," shopper Dawn Cato told me.

If the companies came together, it would be the largest supermarket merger in U.S. history. Nevada has joined a new lawsuit to try and block the merger, citing it would drive up grocery prices.

Some don't think it will be good for consumers. On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against the companies. A lawsuit was also filed requested a temporary injunction blocking the merger. Nevada and seven other states joined the lawsuit.

I talked to Senator Jacky Rosen who sent a letter to the FTC, expressing her concern on the merger.

"We all know that when you reduce competition, what happens, prices go up," Rosen said. "So when you only have one grocery store, they are the only game in town. They can charge you whatever their want. That is why we called on the FTC to investigate and block this merger."

In a statement, Kroger came out in opposition of the legal action.

"Customers will benefit from lower prices and more choices following the merger close," Kroger officials said in a statement. "The company committed to investing $500 million to begin lowering prices day one, post-close, and an additional $1.3 billion to improve Albertsons Cos.' stores."

However, that's not helping Nevada shoppers breathe easier.

"I think it would raise the price to the point where people would be disgusted," shopper Karen Kaiser told me.

The FTC is also worried that the merger could give the grocery companies more leverage over workers and unions.

Rosen said she will be following this lawsuit closely.