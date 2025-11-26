16 people displaced after fire spreads from tree to apartment building in Las Vegas, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least 16 people are out of a home after a fire in the east Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday morning.

In a statement to Channel 13, the Red Cross of Southern Nevada announced it is assisting the residents of six apartments that caught fire just after 7:30 a.m.

According to information from Clark County Fire Department officials, the flames sparked in a nearby tree and spread to the residential building at 4379 Cy Cliffview Cir., which is near Vegas Valley Drive and Marion Street.

A CCFD spokesperson writes that additional resources were brought in to attack the fire, which was "knocked down" at 7:46 a.m. In its initial statement to media, CCFD stated that 10 residents had been displaced: seven adults and three children.

Red Cross volunteers are helping to provide "shelter, essential resources and emotional support to the six families affected," an agency spokesperson wrote.

No civilians or firefighters were injured, and officials estimate the damage amounts to between $100,000 and $250,000.

As of this report, the cause of the fire is under investigation.



