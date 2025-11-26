Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

16 people displaced after fire spreads from tree to apartment building in Las Vegas, officials say

House fire displaces family
Clark County Fire Department
A house fire in the east Las Vegas Valley displaced seven adults and three children on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.
House fire displaces family
House fire displaces family
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least 16 people are out of a home after a fire in the east Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday morning.

In a statement to Channel 13, the Red Cross of Southern Nevada announced it is assisting the residents of six apartments that caught fire just after 7:30 a.m.

According to information from Clark County Fire Department officials, the flames sparked in a nearby tree and spread to the residential building at 4379 Cy Cliffview Cir., which is near Vegas Valley Drive and Marion Street.

A CCFD spokesperson writes that additional resources were brought in to attack the fire, which was "knocked down" at 7:46 a.m. In its initial statement to media, CCFD stated that 10 residents had been displaced: seven adults and three children.

Red Cross volunteers are helping to provide "shelter, essential resources and emotional support to the six families affected," an agency spokesperson wrote.

No civilians or firefighters were injured, and officials estimate the damage amounts to between $100,000 and $250,000.

As of this report, the cause of the fire is under investigation.


Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team