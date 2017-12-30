13 Top PositivelyLV Stories for 2017

Here are the 13 most read PositivelyLV stories for 2017:

1. California woman wins $1.6 million on slot machine at McCarran Airport

We aren't sure why stories about people winning big receive lots of page views, but they do. A California woman who won $1.6 million at McCarran International Airport in August was the most read PositivelyLV story in 2017 was thousands and thousands of page views. Maybe it's because we wish it could be us.

2. MGM Resorts recognizes veterans with free parking, other perks in new program

The news in August that MGM Resorts would recognize veterans with free parking and other perks made a lot of people happy. On the flip side, the story may have received such a big response because a lot of people are mad because many hotel-casinos have started charging for parking over the last year.

3. Las Vegas isn't such a bad place to live after all

Las Vegas made the top 10 of Best Big Cities to Live In according to WalletHub in 2017. The city's highest ranking was for quality of life. WalletHub looked at 50 key indicators of the largest 62 cities in the U.S. to come up with its list. We didn't need an analysis to tell us that though.

4. 5 most expensive Las Vegas homes sold so far this year

Proof yet again that people like to see how the other half lives. A story featuring the 5 most expensive houses sold in 2017 (by August) was on the list of top page views for the year. The most expensive home on the list was a house in Queensridge that sold for $6.2 million.

5. Local wins $1.2 million at Silverton hotel-casino

The story about a Las Vegas resident hitting a $1.2 million jackpot at the Silverton also resulted in big page views for 2017. The lucky winner was playing a Wheel of Fortune $1 progressive machine at the time.

6. Soccer player gives cab driver a life-changing tip

A local cab driver who was struggling to make ends meet got a tip that changed everything in February. Pedro received a $2,200 tip from Quincy Amarikwa, a professional soccer player for the San Jose Earthquakes, after giving him a ride from the airport to The Cosmopolitan.

7. Sprouts hiring 100+ employees for new Las Vegas store

People are always excited to hear about one of their favorite stores opening a new location in Las Vegas and they are also very excited when an opening results in jobs for residents.

8. At Home opens in former Kmart location in Henderson

Another story about a new store opening in Henderson also racked up big page views in 2017. At Home, which claims to be the largest home decor superstore in the country, opened its first Nevada location in July.

9. Nellis Air Force Base unveils Vegas Strong fighter jet

Nellis Air Force Base repainted on its jets in honor of the 1 October mass shooting. The jet was unveiled during the base's very popular open house in November.

10. First baby of the year born in Sunrise Hospital

The first baby of the year was born at 12:27 a.m. Jan. 1 at Sunrise Hospital. Rylin's parents told 13 Action News that the little girl was a week early.

11. Free tortoise adoption event on April 1

The idea of possibly adopting a desert tortoise in April got a lot of people excited. According to the Tortoise Group, there were several hundred tortoises in need of new homes in Nevada at that time.

12. New Las Vegas beauty salon caters to plus-size women

A new beauty salon that caters to plus-size women made headlines when it opened earlier this year. Jamie Lopez says that she was inspired to open the salon after she went to a salon and a chair's leg broke because of her weight.

13. Clark County School District opening six new schools Aug. 14

The Clark County School District opened 6 brand-new schools at the beginning of the current school year. The schools were designed to accommodate 850 students and ideally relieve overcrowding at nearby schools.