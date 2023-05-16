11-year-old facing 'terroristic threats' charge following social media threat against CCSD Schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the social media threat that impacted multiple Clark County schools last week, according to CCSD police.

Several schools in the district were the subject of hard lockdowns and heavy police activity following a string of "unsubstantiated" threats on social media. In a statement on Twitter, CCSD officials confirmed that the school was investigating "vague threats on social media" at both the local and national levels.

While the connection is not clear, this arrest comes after a hoax claiming that May 10 will be "the largest mass shooting in school history" circulated on social media. The hoax is speculated to have originated in Florida and eventually made its way to Southern Nevada.

The juvenile was booked into a juvenile detention center on charges of "making terroristic threats" in connection with his post.

According to a tweet, CCSD police say the suspect is an 11-year-old in the 6th grade who claims he did it "as a joke."

The tweet continued, "This is why every time this happens, we tell all students that making threats like this is not a joke, and that making a threat like this is serious. Individuals will be charged with a crime."