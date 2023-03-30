101-year-old man hit by driver fleeing police pursuit dies from injuries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 101-year-old man has died weeks after a traffic collision with suspects trying to get away from police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department made the announcement on Thursday and identified the man as Herbert Muskin.

Back on March 1, the department said the suspects walked into a business near 4600 West Sahara Avenue, stole merchandise, and took off in a stolen black Mercedes-Benz.

That's when officers located the vehicle near Sahara and Paradise Road.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the three women in that vehicle took off crashing into Muskin and his wife who were in their vehicle near Stephanie Street and Sunset Road.

Muskin and his wife were both taken to St. Rose Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police said Muskin died on Thursday at Sunrise Hospital.

According to officers, the woman driving the suspect's vehicle has been identified as 29-year-old Kassandra Alvarez.

After the crash, investigators said she ran away and turned towards officers while holding a gun.

Police said officers shot her and she was taken to Sunrise Hospital.

Alvarez is facing multiple charges including robbery, battery, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.