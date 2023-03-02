Watch Now
All directions closed at Henderson intersection as LVMPD investigates officer shooting

Police activity on Sunset and Stephanie, RTC advises to avoid area
RTC
Posted at 6:56 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 22:00:18-05

HENDERSON (KTNV) — RTC reported that there is police activity near the area of Sunset Road and Stephanie Street Wednesday night.

RTC tweeted about the activity at 6:31 p.m.

Officials are advising people to avoid the area. The intersection is closed in all directions.

Police provided information regarding the activity at 6:57 p.m., saying that the police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Story is developing, check back later for updates.

