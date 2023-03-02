All directions closed at Henderson intersection as LVMPD investigates officer shooting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — RTC reported that there is police activity near the area of Sunset Road and Stephanie Street Wednesday night.

RTC tweeted about the activity at 6:31 p.m.

#FASTALERT 6:50 PM, Mar 01 2023 UPDATE:

Police Activity:

Sunset Rd At Stephanie St,

Intersection Closed in All Directions.

Avoid Area. Plan other routes. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 2, 2023

Officials are advising people to avoid the area. The intersection is closed in all directions.

Police provided information regarding the activity at 6:57 p.m., saying that the police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

#FASTALERT 6:50 PM, Mar 01 2023 UPDATE:

Police Activity:

Sunset Rd At Stephanie St,

Intersection Closed in All Directions.

Avoid Area. Plan other routes. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 2, 2023

Story is developing, check back later for updates.