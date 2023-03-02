All directions closed at Henderson intersection as LVMPD investigates officer shooting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — RTC reported that there is police activity near the area of Sunset Road and Stephanie Street Wednesday night.
RTC tweeted about the activity at 6:31 p.m.
#FASTALERT 6:50 PM, Mar 01 2023 UPDATE:— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 2, 2023
Police Activity:
Sunset Rd At Stephanie St,
Intersection Closed in All Directions.
Avoid Area. Plan other routes.
Officials are advising people to avoid the area. The intersection is closed in all directions.
Police provided information regarding the activity at 6:57 p.m., saying that the police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
#FASTALERT 6:50 PM, Mar 01 2023 UPDATE:— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 2, 2023
Police Activity:
Sunset Rd At Stephanie St,
Intersection Closed in All Directions.
Avoid Area. Plan other routes.
Story is developing, check back later for updates.