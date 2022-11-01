100 hopefuls vying for Nevada cannabis consumption lounge licenses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since applications opened, Nevada regulators have received at least 100 applications for cannabis consumption lounge licenses.

Out of those applications, they say 80 are for independent lounges and 20 are for retail lounges (those attached to a cannabis retail location).

The Cannabis Compliance Board says its members will review all applications, and there will be two random drawings in early December to determine which applicants will be granted a license.

In September, Clark County commissioners finalized their rules for businesses seeking a license to operate a cannabis lounge in the county's jurisdiction. Some of those rules include:

The lounges must be at least 1,500 feet from community centers like public parks or pools.

Smoking must be done indoors, with a separate permit required for a patio.

Lounges not operating 24 hours must have a "last call" at least two hours before closing.

There will be a 24-hour no-tow policy at lounge locations.

The 10-day application window opened on Oct. 14 and is now closed. The first cannabis lounges are expected to open as early as 2023.

