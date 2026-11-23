NORTH LAS VEGAS — With Thanksgiving this week, 100 Black Men of Las Vegas is working to ensure thousands of Southern Nevada families have a hot holiday meal on the table.

The organization is getting the word out about its annual “Thanksgiving with the 100 and Friends” initiative, which hopes to serve even more people this year.

Last year, organizers helped feed 6,000 people. This year, they hope to double that number to 12,000.

The Thanksgiving event is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 25, beginning at 10 a.m. at Nevada Partners in North Las Vegas.

I was contacted by 100 Black Men of Las Vegas about the giveaway and spoke with Charles Peterson II, the organization's director of communications. He told me the group knows many families are struggling with the cost of everyday necessities.

“I’ve seen it firsthand,” Peterson said. “I’ve seen individuals at the pump, you know, trying to make a decision as to how much fuel they’re going to put in their vehicles to be able to get back and forth to work or whatever their responsibilities are.”

Meals are available to people across the community

Peterson also wants Southern Nevadans to understand that despite the organization's name, the Thanksgiving meals are not limited to Black families.

“I don’t want anyone to get the impression that we’re only serving the Black community or anything. No, absolutely not,” Peterson said. “You see all demographics receiving meals. The reality is, we want to be a vessel within the community to help as many people as we possibly can.”

The organization has been holding its Thanksgiving outreach since 1999, and Peterson said giving back is especially important when families are facing economic challenges.

The meals are being provided with help from the Culinary Academy and other community partners. Peterson said the Thanksgiving meals include roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing, sweet potatoes and fresh green beans.

How to get a free Thanksgiving meal

Families interested in receiving a free Thanksgiving meal can register online AT THIS LINK.

The organization is also encouraging supporters to help spread the word on social media, so families who could use a meal this Thanksgiving know the help is available.