$10,000 handed to multiple jackpot winners at Treasure Island in October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Treasure Island Las Vegas said they handed out over $10,000 to multiple jackpot winners during the month of October.
One guest from Arizona won twice!
The following list was provided by Treasure Island Las Vegas:
- Joey D. visiting from Arizona won twice, $12,560 and $12,060 on The Dragon Link Bonus Jackpot.
- Luke L. won $10,043 on the Double Jackpot Bonus.
- Kimberly H. visiting from Florida won $15,255 on the Captain Riches Grand Progressive.
- Terry R. visiting from Arizona won $21,606 on the Little Shop of Horrors Grand Jackpot.
- Larry C. from Las Vegas won $13,498 on the Grand Machine.
- Andrew F. visiting from North Dakota won $10,019 on the Treasure Jackpot.
- Jason M. won $11,065 on the Abundant Fortune Bonus.
- Leslie M. visiting from California won $10,498 on the Dragon Link Grand Progressive.
- William K. visiting from North Carolina won $12,322 on the Cash Fall Mega Jackpot.
- Doris S. from Las Vegas won $11,033 on the Dragon Link Bonus.
