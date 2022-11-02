$10,000 handed to multiple jackpot winners at Treasure Island in October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Treasure Island Las Vegas said they handed out over $10,000 to multiple jackpot winners during the month of October.

One guest from Arizona won twice!

The following list was provided by Treasure Island Las Vegas:



Joey D. visiting from Arizona won twice, $12,560 and $12,060 on The Dragon Link Bonus Jackpot.

Treasure Island Joey D. visiting from Arizona won twice, $12,560 and $12,060 on The Dragon Link Bonus Jackpot.

Treasure Island Joey D. visiting from Arizona won twice, $12,560 and $12,060 on The Dragon Link Bonus Jackpot.

Luke L. won $10,043 on the Double Jackpot Bonus.

Kimberly H. visiting from Florida won $15,255 on the Captain Riches Grand Progressive.

Terry R. visiting from Arizona won $21,606 on the Little Shop of Horrors Grand Jackpot.

Larry C. from Las Vegas won $13,498 on the Grand Machine.

Andrew F. visiting from North Dakota won $10,019 on the Treasure Jackpot.

Jason M. won $11,065 on the Abundant Fortune Bonus.

Leslie M. visiting from California won $10,498 on the Dragon Link Grand Progressive.

William K. visiting from North Carolina won $12,322 on the Cash Fall Mega Jackpot.

Doris S. from Las Vegas won $11,033 on the Dragon Link Bonus.

MORE JACKPOTS:

